Ethan Robson suffers comeback frustration as Sunderland youngsters shine on loan

Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson

We take a look at how Sunderland’s loan army performed this week:

Ethan Robson (Grimsby Town)

The midfielder completed his return from injury in midweek, but saw his hopes of a league comeback dashed as Grimsby’s trip to Plymouth was postponed.

Structural damage to Home Park called the clash to be cancelled just hours before kick-off, meaning that Robson will have to wait to feature in League Two again.

Jack Baldwin (Salford City)

Baldwin remains sidelined through injury, but the Ammies are picking up some impressive results in his absence.

This weekend, Graham Alexander’s side sealed a 2-1 win at Newport County, with goals from Cameron Burgess and Lois Maynard sealing the triumph.

Stopper Mark Howard saved a late penalty as Salford became the first side to beat the Exiles on their own turf since February.

Jordan Hunter (South Shields)

The young full-back continues to excel at Mariners Park, and is really catching the eye during a productive loan spell.

He started again as Lancaster City visited the North East, but couldn’t stop the side from falling to a rare defeat – with Shields suffering a 1-0 reverse.

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town)

Diamond was handed another start for Harrogate having impressed in recent weeks as the North Yorkshire side strung together a fine unbeaten run.