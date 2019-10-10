Ethan Robson has reacted to the sacking of Jack Ross at Sunderland

Ross was dismissed from the Stadium of Light on Tuesday just hours before the leasing.com Trophy clash with Grimsby Town - where Robson is currently enjoying a half-season loan.

The news came as a surprise to the midfielder, albeit the situation is one the midfielder is well-accustomed to having seen his fair share of managers come and go since initially joining the club in 2004.

And Robson has backed owner Stewart Donald to make the right appointment, with the recruitment process having begun on Wednesday morning.

"It was a surprise," he admitted.

"It's a hard one, but we're used to it. This is football and these things tend to happen.

"I'm sure whoever comes in now will be the right man and will definitely take us forward as a club."

Robson is one of only a handful of senior players who experienced life at the Academy of Light before Ross’ arrival in 2018.

And the 22-year-old was quick to hail the Scot’s impact behind the scenes, having been dealt a difficult hand during the early months of his tenure.

"Honestly, when he came in the atmosphere just lifted. It was good to be at Sunderland.

"It was tough when he came in because he had players that wanted to leave and I imagine the situation was tough as a manager.

"But he dealt with it well and it's a sad day to see him leave.”

Robson won’t have time to dwell on that sad day though, with his Grimsby side set to travel to Stevenage this weekend.

Indeed, the midfielder is keen to ensure the departure of Ross doesn’t avert his gaze after a strong start to his spell at Blundell Park.

"It's happened and there's not really much more you can say as a player,” he added.