Ethan Robson is eyeing a new deal at Sunderland

The Sunderland midfielder made a deadline day switch to Blundell Park after finding chances on Wearside limited, and netted a spectacular winner in the League Two side’s 1-0 win over Macclesfield Town.

Robson’s goal came in his first league start for the Mariners, with the midfielder revealing why he has been restricted to appearances from the bench.

And the youngster, who is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer, has revealed his aims for the remainder of his loan spell.

“I was injured for six weeks and I always knew it would take me a few weeks to get back up to speed,” he admitted, speaking to Grimsby’s official website.

“I trained once before my first game at Scunthorpe so I knew I was going to take a few weeks.

“The gaffer here has managed that and my game time well, and now I’m hoping I can go on a good run of games and score more goals if I can.

“I like to get myself forward, so I’m definitely hoping I can get myself a few more goals.”

Grimsby’s next game comes against Premier League side Chelsea in the Carabao Cup - with Robson granted permission by Sunderland to play in the tie.

And the 22-year-old is hopeful that he will be given the opportunity to shine at Stamford Bridge.

“That would be amazing, to play against Chelsea,” he added.

“We know it’ll be a tough game but everyone will enjoy the occasion and we’ve done great to get there.

“We’ll have a game plan and we’ll definitely stick to it.

“It’s going to be a tough ask, but we’re more than capable.”

There is every chance Robson will be involved against Frank Lampard’s side, with Grimsby boss Michael Jolley praising his ‘terrific’ impact.

He said: “It was an excellent goal – I think today was probably his strongest performance for us.