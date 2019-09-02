Ethan Robson and Grimsby Town boss react as surprise short-term loan is confirmed

Ethan Robson has made a short-term move to get more minutes under his belt

Robson had hoped to break into the first team squad this season after returning from a successful loan from Dundee in the summer.

He played a significant part in the pre-season programme but for the second campaign in a row, injury prevented him from making an impact at the beginning of the campaign.

Robson is close to full fitness after that thigh problem but finds himself down the pecking order.

He will now hope to replicate Elliot Embleton, who used a spell at the League Two side last season to put himself firmly in the thoughts of Jack Ross.

Grimsby boss Michael Jolley says the loan will be ‘hugely beneficial’ to all parties.

“Ethan is a player I have been aware of for the last four years and I have made more than one attempt to sign him", said Jolley.

"He is an accomplished left footed midfielder with excellent technical skills".

"Ethan has already had a loan in the SPL to go alongside his experience in Sunderland's first team. I feel that he will add to the significant competition that we have within the squad and I am sure this loan can be hugely beneficial to both Ethan and Grimsby Town".

Speaking after he picked up that injury, Ross urged the 22-year-old to put a string of niggling injuries behind him.

“It’s frustrating for him, it’s fairly minor but no indication yet as to when he’ll be back.

“There’s an element of him needing to creating that resilience because you need to make that impression, the way Elliot [Embleton] has in pre-season.”

Robson’s contract expires next summer and he admits Embleton’s success was a factor in making the move.

“He had nothing but good words to say about it here, I'm sure he enjoyed his time here and he definitely holds the club in high regards and like I said, he had nothing but good words to say about the club," Robson said.