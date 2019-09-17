Elliott Dickman reacts to narrow Sunderland defeat and explains early Joel Lynch sub

Joel Lynch played an hour for Sunderland U23s on Monday night

Jack Ross had planned for both Lynch and Laurens De Bock to complete 90 minutes in the clash with Middlesbrough U23s.

De Bock got through the whole game unscathed, but Lynch was replaced by Jack Bainbridge on the hour mark.

“He’s just felt something in his groin area,” Dickman said.

“It wasn’t too bad, it was more of a precaution, as soon as he felt something it just made sense for him to come off.”

Sunderland ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat, but both players impressed and Dickman was full of praise for their application.

“The experience the two brought to the side was fantastic,” he said.

“They went about it very professionally so fair play to them.

“I always said to the younger lads when any senior comes down, you can learn from them. They were fantastic for us.”

The U23s are still searching for the first league win, and Dickman was left to rue ‘naive’ defending that gifted the away side two penalties either side of the break.

Benji Kimpioka had put the Black Cats ahead with a penalty of his own, but it looked a long way back when substitute Rumarn Burrell made it 3-1 after a fine counter-attack.

Sunderland responded well, substitute WIlliams Kokolo impressing.

Lee Connelly pulled a goal back and though they pushed for an equaliser, Middlesbrough held out.

“There’s one thing I’ve got to say, I see the lads the every day and they’re at it, I can’t knock the effort and commitment they give to this club,” Dickman said.

“I just feel like in games, sometimes we can be a bit naive with certain parts of it. The two penalties, we need to defend better. It’s important we learn from that.

“The lads showed a bit of a character [at 3-1] and I’m delighted they did that.