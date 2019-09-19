Elliott Dickman insists Sunderland under-23s are still targeting additions

Dickman has already added Ruben Sammut, Cieran Dunne and Nathan Greenwood - among others - to his squad in recent weeks, but insists the Black Cats are ‘always looking’ for new faces in the free agent market.

And while no deals are expected to be completed in the near future, Dickman hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad.

“We’re always looking for additions,” he admitted.

“But in terms of whether there’s anyone coming in at this moment in time - there isn’t.

“The scouting team and us as coaches are out there having a look at what’s going on and if there is someone that’s going to come into the under-23s, then great.”

But while Dickman has added some numbers in recent weeks, his squad has been somewhat depleted after Jack Diamond and Jordan Hunter headed out on loan.

The likes of Jack Bainbridge and Jake Hackett have also been earmarked for potential loan exits as the club look to increase their exposure to senior football.

And the Sunderland under-23 boss admits that more youngsters may be allowed to leave the Academy of Light on a temporary basis in the coming weeks - but the number of departures sanctioned will be limited.

“Obviously people have got to pick up the phone and say they want these players, added Dickman.

“There’s things going on behind the scenes which might allow one or two more to go, and that’s all it will be - one or two more, if it does happen.

“If it doesn’t happen, they’ll be here and we’ll work with them and hopefully they keep improving and developing.

“We’ll then see where they are around Christmas and something might come up around that time.

“Things could still happen, but at this moment in time there’s nothing pressing.”