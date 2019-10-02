EFL back 'Mind' mental health charity with Carlos Edwards mural in Sunderland
The EFL and mental health charity Mind have today launched an awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day 2019.
Sunderland are one of a number of EFL clubs across the country whose fans have voted for their side’s most iconic EFL moment; each of which is set to be immortalised as street art in their respective cities.
Black Cats fans chose Carlos Edwards’ strike at the Stadium of Light against Burnley to secure promotion back to the Premier League under Roy Keane during the 2006/07 season.
Fans can see the artwork being produced at A Love Supreme located near the Stadium of Light on Thursday 3rd October.
Sunderland captain Grant Leadbitter said: “I’m not surprised to see Carlos’ goal was chosen by supporters. Not only is it such a memorable moment in club history, but it’s also fitting to the cause we’re backing.
“I was lucky enough to be on the pitch when he scored it. It was an emotional game; it went back and forth, but it was his late strike that pretty much sealed our promotion, after a season where we all dug deep and stuck together to achieve our goal.”
Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of added, said, “We know that football and emotion go hand in hand. That’s why we’re delighted to be marking World Mental Health Day this year with Goals Worth Talking About, as part of our charity partnership with the EFL.
“Football has the power to bring about real change. We hope that by harnessing the passion and emotion fans have about their clubs’ most significant goal through these fantastic pieces of street art, we can encourage more people to start up conversations about their emotions and ultimately their mental health too.
“Together, Mind and the EFL hope that Goals Worth Talking About can be the inspiration to people to make their first step to getting support.”
For people suffering with mental health issues, Mind has a confidential information and support line available on 0300 123 3393 (lines open 9am - 6pm, Monday – Friday)