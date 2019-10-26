Duncan Watmore reveals his honest view on Jack Ross' Sunderland exit and Phil Parkinson's early impact

The Black Cats’ new manager picked up his first three points courtesy of a fine win over Tranmere Rovers in midweek, and will be eyeing another triumph at Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

And Watmore has been impressed with Parkinson and assistant Steve Parkin’s ‘brilliant’ impact during their first week at the Academy of Light.

But their arrival came with a tinge of sadness for the forward, who had forged a close relationship with Ross prior to his departure.

Duncan Watmore has discussed his views on Jack Ross' sacking by Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As I've said before, the last manager was absolutely brilliant with me and I enjoyed working with him,” said Watmore.

“I was really sorry to see him go.

“But this gaffer has come in and been brilliant. It's a different style and I'm really enjoying it. I'm looking forward to what it brings because he's been great, and so has his assistant. It's been really good.”

And while Parkinson has been keen to impose his own methods and practices on the squad during the early stages of his tenure, Watmore believes his impact will become fully clear in time.

But in the short-term, he claims the squad have reacted well to the subtle changes.

“Obviously there's going to be differences and stuff, but we'll see that as we go along throughout the season,” he said.

“There's a good mood around the place, everyone is enjoying it and working hard in training.

“Training has been really good and it's all great.”

Watmore’s involvement at Shrewsbury remains uncertain, with caution being urged after he started two games in four days for the first time since 2016.

And with a hectic run of fixtures approaching, the attacker believes everyone will be handed a chance to shine in the coming weeks.

“That's where the squad will come in,” admitted Watmore.

“We've got a great squad, a great set of lads and we need to win a few games.

“Coming off a defeat you always want to set the record straight at home. We did that very well, but as we know it's one game.