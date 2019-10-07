Didier Ndong makes subtle Sunderland dig as he discusses rebuilding his career in France
Former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong has discussed rebuilding his career after leaving Sunderland – while making a subtle dig at the Black Cats.
The midfielder, who joined Ligue 1 side Dijon in the summer, has been handed a call-up to the Gabon national team after a period in the international wilderness.
Indeed, after a strong start to the season, he has now revealed he feels back to his former self – having endured a tricky period since swapping Lorient for Sunderland.
And Ndong couldn’t resist a subtle dig at Sunderland’s former hierarchy, which included Martin Bain, having admitted Dijon’s ‘executives’ have helped him settle after previously claiming he failed to fully integrate on Wearside.
"I feel very good,” he said, speaking to Dijon’s website.
“Now, I find feelings that I had in Lorient.
“I feel good in a group very fulfilled, with executives who help us to integrate.”
Meanwhile, Stewart Donald has been named as one of the best football club owners in the UK - after a poll of supporters nationwide.
The Sunderland chief, who purchased the club from Ellis Short in 2018, has made a quick impression on supporters.
And while he may soon be set to take a backwards step, as American investors continue talks over a takeover of the club, his contribution to the club has been recognised on a national scale.
In a poll organised by ‘Against League 3’, over 3,300 fans had their say on who the best owners in English football were with Donald featuring in 9th place.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United’s Mike Ashley was second bottom.