Denver Hume shows his class in Sunderland win: Five things learned from Southend victory

It didn't make for great viewing and Sunderland made hard work of it at times but the Black Cats came away with an important victory, another clean sheet and extended their impressive home form at the Stadium of Light.

Here's what we learned from the 1-0 win over Southend United.

Denver Hume shows great character:

Sunderland full-back Denver Hume in full flow.

It has been a rollercoaster campaign for Hume, who is working hard to cement his place as the club's No1 left-back.

There has been lows, being withdrawn early on more than one occasion, but every time he has bounced back well.

It shows tremendous character and he was Sunderland's star performer.

He linked up well with Aiden McGeady in the opening half hour and Southend struggled to contain him.

There is still much to work on, defensively in particular including his heading, but his attacking play is impressive and laid on Luke O'Nien's goal.

O'Nien's versatility key:

O'Nien was deployed further up the pitch against Southend and was rewarded with another goal, his third of the season and second diving header in successive games.

O'Nien has proved one of the best buys of recent seasons and while his form has been mixed this season, he must build on this impressive showing.

Key partnerships:

Jordan Willis and Joel Lynch at the back and Max Power and George Dobson in midfield have quickly become Phil Parkinson's go to pairings.

And the quartet produced another solid display, the defence deserved their clean sheet for dealing well with the few occasions Southend attacked, while Power and Dobson helped control play.

Season will be a hard slog:

The goal fest against Tranmere is likely to be the exception rather than the rule this season.

If Sunderland are to win promotion there will have to be more afternoons like Saturday.

It may not always be pretty but it is a necessity. Three points and a clean sheet, fans would settle for that most weeks even if the sharpness, tenacity and fluidity was missing from Sunderland's last home game.

Cup games chance for fringe players:

Sunderland now have a short break from league action with a trio of cup games in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup.

A chance for Dylan McGeouch, Grant Leadbitter, Tom Flanagan, Alim Ozturk and Laurens De Bock - when fit - to stake a claim, Marc McNulty too, who has been mainly used from the bench.