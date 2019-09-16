Denver Hume on bouncing back from Ipswich Town struggles and repaying Jack Ross

Denver Hume is eager to repay Jack Ross for his faith in him this season

A good burst of pace and intent to get through two defenders, a firm cross quite sensationally finished by Lynden Gooch.

It’s credit to both him and the manager that a chastening 45 minutes at Ipswich Town has been so quickly put to bed.

Hume was back on the pitch a week later and since then has shown encouraging signs, this assist the latest.

The arrival of Laurens De Bock provides competition but Hume will continue to get opportunities and is grateful to have a manager determined to improve him.

“You have to respond well,” said Hume, reflecting on that difficult afternoon at Portman Road.

“When you've not been in good form or you've taken a little dip, the only right way is to work as hard as you can to make sure you're in the best best possible form throughout the season because there's a lot of games.

“The manager's great with me. He tells me when I've done well and when I can do better, so that's always good.

“The staff know I'm a young player and that I'm going to make mistakes every now and then but I think that's part of football,” he added.

“That's how you learn.

“The manager has been great with me, all the staff have helped me as much as I can. I know when I can do better and when I've done well, so to have me there to tell me that is always good. I think that's the only way I'm going to improve.

“I can only thank the manager for having faith in me. He's played me when I've been fit. I'm a young player and he knows it's probably not the easiest thing for him to do to play me but when he’s shown that faith it's good for me and now I have to prove him right.”