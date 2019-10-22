Delighted Phil Parkinson reflects on 'incredible' night as Sunderland thump Tranmere Rovers

It was the perfect night for Parkinson, his first in charge of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light with five goals, a clean sheet and star performances from Duncan Watmore and Will Grigg.

Sunderland up to seventh in League One, five points off top spot following the victory, though they have played a game extra than league leaders Ipswich Town.

Watmore, Chris Maguire, Lynden Gooch, Grigg and Luke O’Nien scored the goals in the comprehensive victory.

Phil Parkinson was delighted with his Sunderland side.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the victory, Parkinson said: “I am so pleased for the lads, they worked exceptionally hard and earned that win.

“I was just pleased because we had spoken about getting the balance right between us in possession and keeping the ball and being effective as well, making their back four work.

“We did that tonight and looked a dangerous team at times.

“It was an incredible night.

“The supporters were great, right with us from the start, I could feel it, they want to see effort, commitment and goal mouth action.

“We gave that and they reacted brilliantly. The results haven’t been as good as expected recently, it was important to get back to winning ways.

“It is about performance level and the lads produced what we asked them to do. There were some very good individual performances.

“At home, in any game, you have to stay on the front foot and not invite pressure and I felt we did that and we kept our discipline and kept the clean sheet.

“We haven’t had the clean sheet this season and that is as important for us as the goals going in the other end.”

Parkinson added: “I really enjoyed everything about it, from the moment I walked in the ground.

3-0 at half-time you have to keep everyone focused and we asked for a ruthless, professional performance and they gave us that.

“We have set the bar high now! We can build on this. We are not getting carried away.