Deadline Day LIVE: Transfer and takeover latest as Leeds defender undergoes Sunderland medical, midfielder departs plus update on Celtic winger hunt

Deadline day is upon us – and we’ve got it covered!

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 11:50

Clubs from League One and League Two have until 5pm tonight to make loan and permanent signings before the summer transfer window closes. Sunderland are hoping to add a left-back to their squad before the deadline, while there could also be further outgoings from the Academy of Light with Jack Baldwin among the players who could leave Wearside today.

We’ll have the latest news, rumours and transfer gossip for you throughout the day via our live blog. Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is looking to add to his squad.