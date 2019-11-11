This is the date Sunderland AFC will face AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup - if they beat Gillingham

The Black Cats and Gills played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light in the first round of the world’s oldest cup competition and will contest a replay on November, 19.

Aiden McGeady’s early goal was cancelled out by the son of ex-Newcastle United star Rob Lee, Olly Lee, who grabbed an equaliser after Jon McLaughlin fumbled a free-kick.

If Sunderland progress, they will face AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers on the weekend beginning November, 29 to December, 2 – the start of an extremely festive period for Phil Parkinson’s squad

Sunderland AFC will have to get through Gillingham first to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

