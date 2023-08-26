News you can trust since 1873
Coventry 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction as Abdoullah Ba starts at the CBS Arena

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Coventry City at the CBS Arena in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.

After losing in the play-off final against Luton on penalties last season, Coventry have taken four points from their first three league games at the start of this campaign.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the CBS Arena throughout the day.

LIVE: Coventry 0 Sunderland 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
  • Subs: Bishop, Batth, Triantis, Seelt Huggins, Rigg, Embleton, Pritchard, Hemir
  • Coventry XI: Wilson, Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva, Palmer, Simms, Godden
  • Subs: Collins, Binks, Kelly, Sakamoto, Bidwell, Ayari, Howley, Rus, Wright
16:06 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

15:53 BST

First-half thoughts from the CBS Arena

15:50 BST

HALF-TIME: COVENTRY 0 SUNDERLAND 0

15:47 BST

One minute added time

15:47 BSTUpdated 16:00 BST

44’ Simms shot saved

Coventry broke quickly there before Simms was sent through on goal to the left of Sunderland’s box.

Patterson did well to save the low effort with his leg.

15:46 BST

42’ Over from Ekwah

Sunderland just managed to have a prolonged spell of possession there, taking the sting out of the game.

Ekwah then blazed a shot over from distance.

15:39 BST

36’ Palmer fouled

Cirkin, who is on a yellow card, committed another foul there after Palmer looked to run past him.

The pair collided and a free-kick was given.

15:36 BST

34’ Patterson caught out

Patterson came to try and collect Eccles’ out-swinging corner there but got nowhere near the ball.

Thankfully for the Sunderland keeper his defenders were able to help him out.

15:32 BSTUpdated 15:33 BST

28’ Big chance for Coventry

Coventry should be ahead after Hume conceded possession on the right, before Sheaf’s deflected effort fell to Godden in the Sunderland box.

The striker was unmarked but took a heavy touch which Patterson collected comfortably.

15:27 BST

25’ A chance on the break

