Coventry 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction as Abdoullah Ba starts at the CBS Arena
Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.
After losing in the play-off final against Luton on penalties last season, Coventry have taken four points from their first three league games at the start of this campaign.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the CBS Arena throughout the day.
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
- Subs: Bishop, Batth, Triantis, Seelt Huggins, Rigg, Embleton, Pritchard, Hemir
- Coventry XI: Wilson, Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva, Palmer, Simms, Godden
- Subs: Collins, Binks, Kelly, Sakamoto, Bidwell, Ayari, Howley, Rus, Wright
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
First-half thoughts from the CBS Arena
HALF-TIME: COVENTRY 0 SUNDERLAND 0
One minute added time
44’ Simms shot saved
Coventry broke quickly there before Simms was sent through on goal to the left of Sunderland’s box.
Patterson did well to save the low effort with his leg.
42’ Over from Ekwah
Sunderland just managed to have a prolonged spell of possession there, taking the sting out of the game.
Ekwah then blazed a shot over from distance.
36’ Palmer fouled
Cirkin, who is on a yellow card, committed another foul there after Palmer looked to run past him.
The pair collided and a free-kick was given.
34’ Patterson caught out
Patterson came to try and collect Eccles’ out-swinging corner there but got nowhere near the ball.
Thankfully for the Sunderland keeper his defenders were able to help him out.
28’ Big chance for Coventry
Coventry should be ahead after Hume conceded possession on the right, before Sheaf’s deflected effort fell to Godden in the Sunderland box.
The striker was unmarked but took a heavy touch which Patterson collected comfortably.