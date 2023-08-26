Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.

After losing in the play-off final against Luton on penalties last season, Coventry have taken four points from their first three league games at the start of this campaign.