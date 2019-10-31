'Class is permanent’: Sunderland ace backs struggling Will Grigg to bounce back from Oxford display

George Dobson has backed Will Grigg to bounce back for Sunderland

The striker missed a crucial penalty for the Black Cats in the cup clash, but Dobson insists that Grigg will soon hit form.

"It's a tough one for Griggy,” he said.

“His League One record speaks for itself. I think he's been promoted four times from the division, he's proven at the level.

“I don't know why he's not scoring as many as he would like, but he's working hard in training and he's doing all he can to play for the team.

“It's just not quite clicking for him, but I'm sure it will turn. As everyone says, form is temporary, class is permanent, and he obviously has class at this level.