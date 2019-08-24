Charlie Wyke has this message for Sunderland fans

Wyke is expected to lead the line once again having netted two in his last three appearances – having mustered just five goals in an injury-ravaged 2018/19 campaign.

And he has thanked fans for the role they have played in his fine form of late and believes the vocal Sunderland support has helped the squad through some tough tests in recent weeks.

"I think towards the end of last season the fans were brilliant with me, so I can only thank them,” said the striker.

“It does help when people sing your name, you get a real boost of confidence. I think everyone would agree.

“Every player who has a song about them or hears the crowd sing, it definitely does help."

Wyke’s goal at Rochdale sealed a third consecutive win in all competitions, which has helped turn the mood after back-to-back draws at the start of the campaign.

Now, the striker feels that Sunderland’s start represents a ‘great’ platform to build from.

"I think you can see with the lads now, we've got a bit of confidence,” he admitted.

“Winning games helps and if you look two or three weeks ago you'd probably say it was a bad start to the season.

‘But you look now and it's five unbeaten, so it's a great start for us.

“Ipswich will be up there at the end of the season so you look at that and think 'good result'."

The visit of AFC Wimbledon acts as a reunion for Wyke – who spent four months with the Dons in 2014.

"I was a young lad and it was quite a tough time for me when I was down there,” he said of the loan spell.

“I was only there for three months, but living away from home for that time stood me in good stead.