Former Sunderland academy graduate Bali Mumba has signed permanently for Plymouth after helping the club win promotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old made 41 League One appearances for The Pilgrims during a loan spell from Norwich last season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists while predominantly playing as a wing-back.

Mumba, who left Sunderland to join Norwich in 2020, has signed a four-year deal at Home Park for a joint club-record fee that equals what Plymouth paid for Morgan Whittaker earlier this month.

Reacting to the news, Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told the club’s website: “I am so thrilled to be able to bring Bali back to Argyle.

“His pace, directness and positivity were huge parts of our success last season, and I know he was someone that the Green Army found tremendously exciting to watch.

“He gets fans off their seats – and I am sure they will be delighted to get to see him in green once again. I know I am!”

Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip added: “Bali contributed so much for us last season, and we have worked very hard to bring him back to the football club.

“Following the signing of Morgan Whittaker earlier this week, the investment into talented, upwardly mobile, young footballing talent continues with Bali coming in.”