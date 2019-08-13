Carabao Cup draw: Sunderland face Burnley trip while Newcastle United host Leicester City

Sunderland have been drawn away to Burnley in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Newcastle United host Leicester City at St James’s Park.

By Richard Mennear
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 22:39
Aiden McGeady scored after coming off the bench.

Sunderland made it through thanks to a convincing 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium, overcoming League One rivals Accrington Stanley.

Middlesbrough were knocked out at home on penalties by Crewe Alexandra.

Full draw:

Plymouth v Reading

Crawley v Norwich

Newport v West Ham

Oxford v Millwall

Watford v Coventry

Swansea v Cambridge

Cardiff v Luton

Bristol Rovers v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Colchester

Fulham v Southampton

Bournemouth v Forest Green

Southend v MK Dons

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

QPR v Portsmouth

North section:

Crewe v Aston Villa

Lincoln v Everton

Leeds v Stoke

Sheff Utd v Blackburn

Rotherham v Sheff Wed/Bury

Newcastle v Leicester

Burton v Morecambe

Burnley v Sunderland

Nottm Forest v Derby

Grimsby v Macclesfield

Preston v Hull

Rochdale v Carlisle

Ties to be played week beginning Aug 26.