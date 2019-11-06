Can you spot yourself in the crowd as Sunderland fall to defeat against Leicester U21s?
Sunderland fell to defeat in the Leasing.com Trophy against Leicester City under-21s – despite manager Phil Parkinson starting a strong side.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:14 pm
Jon McLaughlin, Duncan Watmore and Chris Maguire all featured for the Black Cats, but couldn’t prevent a 2-1 defeat.
Here, we’ve compiled the best fan photos from the Stadium of Light defeat – can you spot yourself or a friend amongst the 7,649 Mackem crowd?
