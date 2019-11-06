Photo by Frank Reid.

Can you spot yourself in the crowd as Sunderland fall to defeat against Leicester U21s?

Sunderland fell to defeat in the Leasing.com Trophy against Leicester City under-21s – despite manager Phil Parkinson starting a strong side.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:14 pm

Jon McLaughlin, Duncan Watmore and Chris Maguire all featured for the Black Cats, but couldn’t prevent a 2-1 defeat.

Here, we’ve compiled the best fan photos from the Stadium of Light defeat – can you spot yourself or a friend amongst the 7,649 Mackem crowd?

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the pictures.

1. Chris Maguire's free-kick wasn't enough for Sunderland

2. A young fan enjoys the game despite defeat

3. Sunderland reached the final of this competition last season

4. It was a cold night at the Stadium of Light

