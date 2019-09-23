Can you spot yourself amongst the HUGE Sunderland AFC away following at Bolton Wanderers?
Can you spot yourself in the crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium as Jack Ross’ side slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw in League One over the weekend?
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 18:12 pm
Jack Hobbs put the hosts in front before a last-gasp Aiden McGeady penalty levelled the scores and sent Sunderland back to Wearside with a point – leaving supporters extremely disgruntled post-match.
Scroll down and click through the pages so see if you can spot yourself amongst a HUGE 4,000-strong Black Cats away following:
Page 1 of 0