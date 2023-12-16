Bristol City vs Sunderland LIVE: Tommy Conway penalty puts hosts ahead at Ashton Gate Stadium
Live updates, analysis and reaction from Ashton Gate as Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship.
Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from Ashton Gate.
The Black Cats have won back-to-back games under interim boss Mike Dodds, who is also set to take charge of today's match.
Yet Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of former QPR and Rangers boss Michael Beale, with the Black Cats said to have been impressed by his coaching acumen and record in player development.
LIVE: Bristol City 1 (Conway, 20, pen) Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Pritchard
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Aouchiche, Bellingham, Dack, Mayenda, Burstow, Rusyn
Bristol City XI: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring, James, Gardner-Hickman, Sykes, Knight, Mehmeti, Conway
Subs: Bajic, Knight-Lebel, Williams, Weimann, Cornick, Bell, Wells, Yeboah
36' Dickie booked
Dickie is shown a yellow card for a foul on Hume on the edge of the box, but Pritchard's free-kick was low and comfortable for O'Leary.
33' Wide from Roberts
That was an excellent passing move which involved Pritchard, Ekwah, Huggins and Roberts.
It ended with Huggins setting up Roberts who curled the ball wide from inside the box.
30' Wide from Clarke
There is space for Sunderland to exploit here.
Huggins has just made a run down the left and cut the ball back for Clarke, who hit an effort wide from the edge of the box.
28' Patterson saves
Sunderland are under pressure here. Gardner-Hickman has just tried his luck from distance, forcing Patterson into another save.
26' Off the post
Roberts has been Sunderland's brightest player so far and almost created another opening there after a run to the byline. His cross then fell to Clarke at the far post but the latter couldn't get the ball under control.
Bristol City then broke forward down the left through Mehmeti who cut inside and curled a low effort onto the far post.
20' Goal Bristol City (Conway)
Conway sends Patterson the wrong way, converting with a low finish to the keeper's left.
1-0.
20' Penalty Bristol City
Gardner-Hickman is brought down in the box by Patterson after more sloppy play from Sunderland when trying to play out from the back.
19' Quick feet from Roberts
Roberts did brilliantly there to beat a couple of Bristol City players before dribbling to the edge of the box.
The winger's shot lacked power and was straight at O'Leary.
14' A spell of possession for the hosts
Bristol City have just had a spell of possession and look like they are playing with a back three when they have the ball.
Left-back Pring is pushing right up the pitch and even collided with Patterson in the Sunderland box there following a cross from the right.