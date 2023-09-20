Blackburn vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news, Nazariy Rusyn and Bradley Dack latest as Cats faces injury issues
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and will head into the game in good form following Saturday’s 3-1 win over QPR.
Blackburn beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out and are on the same number of points as Sunderland (10) after six league games.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from Ewood Park throughout the night.
LIVE: Blackburn vs Sunderland
Key Events
- Sunderland face Blackburn at Ewood Park in the Championship (7:45pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats have taken 10 points from their last four games following Saturday’s 3-1 win at QPR.
- Blackburn beat Middlesbrough 2-0 last time out and are on the same number of points as Sunderland (10) after six league games.
We’ve arrived at Ewood Park
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Wharton, Rankin-Costello, Szmodics, Hedges, Dolan, Telalovic
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow
Dahl Tomasson on Sunderland
And here’s what Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has had to say about Sunderland.
“Sunderland are coming and they’re a good team with individual quality.
“They have players who are good on the ball, technically skilled players.
“They have players who want to dribble one-on-one and they’re really good at that.
“We all know that we are at more or less the same level in the league, just as we were last season, and I think it’s going to be an exciting game.
“The Championship is a great product and you can see the excitement, the intensity and the entertainment that the league brings.
“It’s an extremely entertaining league and every team can win a game and lose a game, it’s great, isn’t it?”
How Blackburn are shaping up
Like Sunderland, Blackburn have taken 10 points from their first six league games this season.
Jon Dahl Tomasson‘s side beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out after two goals from Sammie Szmodics, who has already scored four times in the Championship this season.
Rovers striker Sam Gallagher won’t be available for tonight’s match due to a calf injury, yet midfielder Lewis Travis is expected to start after picking up a knock against Boro.
Mowbray on Blackburn
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about his former side Blackburn.
“These are two good teams who enjoy playing football, so I think we are in for an entertaining fixture.
“They are good with the ball and have a definitive way of playing. They certainly have talented individuals who can affect the game at any given moment.
“We have got to be aware and we have got to find the answers. They enjoy bringing wide players inside and overloading certain areas. We have got to ask them questions and punish them.
“We know there will be another great away following and many of those who made the trip to London on Saturday will once again travel to Ewood Park on Wednesday evening. We’re looking forward to the game and hopefully look to bring home another three points.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Pierre Ekwah has been ruled out of tonight’s match after he was forced off with a dead leg in the 3-1 win over QPR on Saturday.
Bradley Dack is also unavailable due to a minor hamstring issue, while Dennis Cirkin is set to be sidelined for a few weeks with a more serious hamstring injury.
New signing Nazariy Rusyn has still not been given clearance to make his Sunderland debut as he awaits visa documentations.
Fellow deadline-day signing Timothee Pembele remains unavailable as he builds his fitness following a long-term injury setback, while Aji Alese (thigh), Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring), Jay Matete (knee) and Corry Evans (ACL) remain out.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Blackburn at Ewood Park.
The Black Cats have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and will arrive at Ewood Park in good form following Saturday’s 3-1 win over QPR.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of tonight’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
