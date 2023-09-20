Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about his former side Blackburn.

“These are two good teams who enjoy playing football, so I think we are in for an entertaining fixture.

“They are good with the ball and have a definitive way of playing. They certainly have talented individuals who can affect the game at any given moment.

“We have got to be aware and we have got to find the answers. They enjoy bringing wide players inside and overloading certain areas. We have got to ask them questions and punish them.