Blackburn 1 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Dan Neil goal puts Tony Mowbray’s side back ahead after Jack Clarke penalty
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship.
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and will head into the game in good form following Saturday’s 3-1 win over QPR.
Blackburn beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out and are on the same number of points as Sunderland (10) after six league games.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from Ewood Park throughout the night.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.
LIVE: Blackburn 1 (Leonard, 35) Sunderland 2 (Clarke, 28, pen) (Neil, 45)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow (Roberts, 65)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Roberts, Taylor, Watson, Aouchiche, Hemir
- Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Carter, Hedges (Markanday, 58), A. Wharton, Travis (Rankin-Costello, 58), Szmodics, Moran, Leonard (Dolan, 58)
- Subs: Wahlstedt, Hill, Rankin-Costello, S. Wharton, Dolan, Markanday, Garrett, Edmondson, Telalovic
65’ Clarke almost in
Clarke was almost played through on goal down the left there but Pears just managed to get to the ball first.
64’ Sunderland change
ON: Roberts
OFF: Burstow
60’ Moran goes close
More chances for Blackburn as Patterson palms out Moran’s long-range effort.
Moments later the forward had another chance inside the Sunderland box but couldn’t hit the target.
58’ Triple change for Blackburn
ON: Markanday, Rankin-Costello and Dolan
OFF: Travis, Hedges and Leonard
57’ Bellingham shot blocked
Clarke and Bellingham combined well there before the latter’s shot was blocked and went behind for a corner.
Clarke then overhit a pass after Pritchard played the set-piece short.
54’ Burstow effort saved
It’s still an open contest at the start of this second half.
Clarke did well again to break through the middle after a loose pass from Leonard, before the Sunderland winger knocked the ball to Burstow inside the Blackburn box.
The striker’s low effort was comfortably saved by Pears.
50’ Leonard booked
Leonard is the second player to be booked for a foul on Huggins inside the Blackburn half.
Pritchard’s in-swinging free-kick was then headed over by Ballard.
49’ Big save from Patterson
Now Patterson is called into action to keep out Travis’ curling shot which appeared to be heading for the top corner.
Carter then headed the ball over from the following corner.
47’ Ballard there again
Blackburn have started the second half brightly after a ball over the top found Leonard but Ballard managed to block another effort on the stretch.
The home fans then appealed for a penalty after the Rovers striker went down but nothing was given.