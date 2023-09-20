Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and will head into the game in good form following Saturday’s 3-1 win over QPR.

Blackburn beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out and are on the same number of points as Sunderland (10) after six league games.

We’ll have all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from Ewood Park throughout the night.