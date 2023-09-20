News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Blackburn 1 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Dan Neil goal puts Tony Mowbray’s side back ahead after Jack Clarke penalty

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 21:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and will head into the game in good form following Saturday’s 3-1 win over QPR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackburn beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out and are on the same number of points as Sunderland (10) after six league games.

We’ll have all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-match reaction from Ewood Park throughout the night.

Most Popular

Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.

LIVE: Blackburn 1 (Leonard, 35) Sunderland 2 (Clarke, 28, pen) (Neil, 45)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow (Roberts, 65)
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Roberts, Taylor, Watson, Aouchiche, Hemir
  • Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Carter, Hedges (Markanday, 58), A. Wharton, Travis (Rankin-Costello, 58), Szmodics, Moran, Leonard (Dolan, 58)
  • Subs: Wahlstedt, Hill, Rankin-Costello, S. Wharton, Dolan, Markanday, Garrett, Edmondson, Telalovic
Show new updates
21:13 BST

65’ Clarke almost in

Clarke was almost played through on goal down the left there but Pears just managed to get to the ball first.

21:12 BST

64’ Sunderland change

ON: Roberts

OFF: Burstow

21:07 BST

60’ Moran goes close

More chances for Blackburn as Patterson palms out Moran’s long-range effort.

Moments later the forward had another chance inside the Sunderland box but couldn’t hit the target.

21:06 BST

58’ Triple change for Blackburn

ON: Markanday, Rankin-Costello and Dolan

OFF: Travis, Hedges and Leonard

21:06 BSTUpdated 21:09 BST

57’ Bellingham shot blocked

Clarke and Bellingham combined well there before the latter’s shot was blocked and went behind for a corner.

Clarke then overhit a pass after Pritchard played the set-piece short.

21:02 BST

54’ Burstow effort saved

It’s still an open contest at the start of this second half.

Clarke did well again to break through the middle after a loose pass from Leonard, before the Sunderland winger knocked the ball to Burstow inside the Blackburn box.

The striker’s low effort was comfortably saved by Pears.

20:58 BST

50’ Leonard booked

Leonard is the second player to be booked for a foul on Huggins inside the Blackburn half.

Pritchard’s in-swinging free-kick was then headed over by Ballard.

20:57 BST

49’ Big save from Patterson

Now Patterson is called into action to keep out Travis’ curling shot which appeared to be heading for the top corner.

Carter then headed the ball over from the following corner.

20:55 BST

47’ Ballard there again

Blackburn have started the second half brightly after a ball over the top found Leonard but Ballard managed to block another effort on the stretch.

The home fans then appealed for a penalty after the Rovers striker went down but nothing was given.

20:52 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackburnTeam newsCatsSunderland