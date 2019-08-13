'Big night for Will Grigg!' Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes SIX changes for Accrington Stanley clash
Sunderland face Accrington Stanley in the first round of the Carabao Cup tonight – and fans have been quick to react to Jack Ross’ team selection.
Here’s the pick of the reaction from fans on Twitter ahead of the game at the Wham Stadium.
sportmad72 SAFC Dolphins tweeted: “Strong team try build confidence and give a few others a chance to show what they can do #SAFC”
MVN_98 Joe tweeted: “Was happy with this till it’s dawned on me it’s still five at the back with O’Nien and Gooch as wing backs #Safc”
AlanBsafc Alan B added: “Haway Maguire prove to the boss why you shud start every game, hope Grigg gets a goal tonight to kick him on.”
Parkersafc tweeted: “Big night for Grigg #safc”
onnyHunt4_ tweeted: “Happy with that! Haway the lads”
EFLTheOther72 added: “Looks very unbalanced. Good to see the trio of Maguire, Onien and Power all starting. Played big roles last season for Sunderland #SAFC”
Sunderland face Stanley tonight at the Wham Stadium and then Portsmouth at home on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off, with SAFC desperate for some momentum heading into that game.
They have started the season with two 1-1 draws to heap pressure on manager Jack Ross, who is in his second season in charge at the Stadium of Light.