The big fixture decision Sunderland are waiting on with Phil Parkinson facing a major conundrum

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson

The tie was due to be played next week but no date has yet been officially confirmed.

Parkinson admitted after the loss to Scunthorpe United that due to the players away on international duty, there have been discussions about playing the game a week later.

“There’s a possibility the replay could be put back to the week after because of the internationals,” Parkinson said.

“We’re waiting to hear on that.

“We asked Burgey to play tonight and he’s not quite right with his thigh.

“We’ll probably get an answer on that on Wednesday.”

Jon McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin are all away on international duty, while Parkinson has a number of injury concerns.

That was compounded on Tuesday night when Joel Lynch came off at half time due to a hamstring injury, with Parkinson also adding that Jordan Willis ‘shouldn’t really have been out there’.

Willis is set to have an injection on his patellar tendon on Wednesday.

Sunderland are of course due to play Burton Albion during the week that the Gillingham replay could now be scheduled for.

Burton Albion, however, are in the same position as Sunderland.

Their league game this weeked is postponed with Liam Boyce, Nathan Broadhead and Kieran O’Hara all called up for international duty.

They are also due to play a FA Cup replay, against Salford City, next week.