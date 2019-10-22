'Best player in the division!': Sunderland fans hail star man after stunning Tranmere display
Sunderland returned to winning ways with a thumping triumph over Tranmere Rovers in Phil Parkinson’s first home game - and fans were quick to react.
After back-to-back league defeats on the road, the Black Cats put in a much-improved performance on home soil.
And fans expressed their delight at the performance, and the impact of Duncan Watmore – who netted one while providing two assists - on social media. Here’s what they said:
@SAFCFAN2 said: “Much better tempo from #safc”
@RoryFallow added: “Seriously though being direct and ruthless going forward has given us possibly our best half of football so far this season. Front four have been excellent. #SAFC”
@MichaelBowers15 commented: “Watmore has been my man of the match. Ran down the channels well, scored one, brilliantly set up the third & should’ve had another assist before then. Granted it’s only one game but keep him fit (long shot) & he could be crucial for #SAFC.”
@Philip_RJ89 tweeted: “Cracking first half. Intensity, aggression, and some lovely attacking play, completed with three superbly-worked goals. You can definitely see how Parkinson wants this team to play, and there’s some very encouraging signs.”
@Taity79 posted: “It's like watching a different team”
@safcftm2016 added: “Shows what happens when you press and play with but pace”
@sunlunpete commented: “If Watmore stays fit this season he's the Ginger Gabbiadini we've been waiting for. Got everything to be the best player in this division.”
@harry_cook1 said: “Never really rated watmore but he’s had one of the best half’s I’ve seen anyone have in a sunderland shirt tonight”