'Being brutally honest, SAFC have stood still': Hordes of Cats fans seriously concerned by summer transfer dealings
Sunderland fans took to Twitter after the transfer window for League One and Two clubs shut at 5pm this evening.
By James Copley
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 18:58
Many Black Cats fans argue that Jack Ross’ squad is now weeker with the likes of George Honeyman, Jack Baldwin Lee Cattermole, Bryan Oviedo and Adam Matthews all having departed Wearside this summer.
Others, however, state Sunderland have replaced quality with quality whilst trimming the wage budget to make the club sustainable, and a practical business proposition to potential wealthy investors. Here’s how YOU reacted to deadline day.