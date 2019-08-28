'Baldwin finally gets his chance!' Sunderland fan reaction as Jack Ross makes EIGHT changes
Sunderland have made eight changes to the side that beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at Burnley.
Here’s the best of the fan reaction:
david6790247 David tweeted: “Baldwin finally gets his chance”
safctom Tom tweeted: “Would of liked to see Mumba in the squad”
Jake71121606 Jake added: “Lets do an upset today. Ha’way!”
Garron Dury added: “Looks good. Give Benji a run out!”
KINGMAGUIRE1 IX MANNONE tweeted: “Baldwin masterclass”
bigcharliewyke CW9 added: “Burnley 0 - 3 Sunderland. Charlie Wyke off the bench hat-trick, you heard it hear first #SAFC”
JofraJones92 tweeted: “Ok. Maybe I think we'll struggle a bit. That's a really strong lineup we're facing. #SAFC”
Gavwilsafc21 added: “3-4-3 again might as well try it again against a strong team”
yeezybsktbl Dom tweeted: “They tried to get the ball past Baldwin.”