'Awful; ludicrous; hopeless!': Sunderland fans livid after Rotherham United collapse
Sunderland fans have reacted to the stalemate with Rotherham - and have delivered a damning verdict on the performance.
Fans were far from pleased with the performance – but did defend Aiden McGeady after his first-half penalty miss.
Here’s what they said on social media:
@JordCook2 said: “Another awful, anonymous second half. Can’t keep scraping through games and expecting 3 points at full time.”
@StuieBuck added: “I’ll absolutely forgive McGeady for his ludicrous penalty tonight. The guy’s practically won us countless points single-handedly in the past year, he’s allowed a mistake”
@GotDaGroove commented: “This is what I hate about Ross' football. I've no problem in defending leads but not when we're not good enough. We're much more likely to pick up 3 points by letting a decent side attack and express itself. Ross' failure to learn from this after so many backfires is scary.”
@Ian_Crow3 posted: “Tale of two halfs. Great in 1st, but lost grip in 2nd. McGeady penalty and Wyke miss key moments, but aren't many better than these in this league. Can only keep looking forward with Bolton at the weekend needing a good one with rightful boo's at full time.”
@76skelly tweeted: “I certainly wouldn’t be letting a missed penalty disguise a very poor performance. Lightening start to the game and failed to capitalise on a 15 minute spell. Awful 2nd half performance capped by a woeful effort from Wyke when clean through”
@Philip_RJ89 added: “This feels very similar to the situation that we were in after the Ipswich draw. After that game, we found some good form and got ourselves moving. We simply must do it again. No ifs or buts!”
@JamesBovill1 said: “Don’t really know what to say seeing that result...the performances, despite results, just seem kinda flat? It’s early in the season but I don’t see why we can’t dominate these games, especially at home.”
@nigeynugs commented: “we learnt: can’t keep the ball, have zero composure, Geads can be liability as well as matchwinner, Wyke is hopeless, we’re not gonna walk L1, McNulty/Maguire must start every game, JR still doesn’t know best team yet most players are his signings,he’s running out of ideas”