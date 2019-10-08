'Announce Allardyce!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross dramatically SACKED after Lincoln defeat
Sunderland have terminated the contract of manager Jack Ross – and supporters have been quick to react to the news.
The Black Cats today confirmed that they had parted company with the Scot after just over a year in the dugout, meaning a new name will soon be in the Stadium of Light hotseat as Sunderland look to seal promotion from League One.
Stewart Donald decided a change was needed after the defeat to Lincoln, and fans have now offered their take on his big cal.
Here’s what fans were saying on social media after the announcement was made:
@garethsanders3 said: “Unreal that's what I'm talking about”
@jxmes123 added: “I think he had failed after we lost the play off final. He should’ve won the league with the players we have. Hopefully we bring someone in that can get us playing again.”@paulfrankland joked: “Announce Allardyce”
@BIGANDYSAFC commented: “Had to happen correct decision, all the best Jack just wasn’t working”
@GrentHeywood tweeted: “Players now need to perform under this new manger or the failure is caused by them!”
@JakeHartley posted: “Got to get someone close to Sunderland now, former player etc who will come in and do everything it takes to get us back up”
@Stewy_Warrener added: “Its honestly a shame but needed to happen. I wish him the best in his future”
@Raabsafc_ argued: “Yeah like sacking the manager is the answer.”
@AlexBidoofus said: “He tried. He failed. It was time to change. All thr best Jack and good luck in the future”