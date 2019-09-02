Ambitious League Two side line up surprise loan move for Sunderland defender

Jack Baldwin is the subject of deadline day interest

Baldwin has fallen out of favour this season and Jack Ross recently moved to strengthen his options at centre-back by bringing in former QPR defender Joel Lynch.

The 26-year-old did get his first competitive minutes of the campaign against Burnley in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win last week, and drew high praise from Ross for his ‘terrific display’.

But speaking earlier in the season, the Sunderland boss had insisted that he would not stand in the way of any player who wanted first-team football.

“Jack had a good start to his time here and then he had a difficult spell,” Ross said.

“He lost his place in the team and like everything, you can only play two or three central defenders and then usually only have one on your bench to give you that cover. So it’s a numbers game really.

“I speak to Jack a lot, he knows that to be guaranteed to play regularly he might have to consider other options, but his attitude and approach to things means that I would have no hesitation in using him if we needed him or the opportunity arose for him, because he’s continued to do things in the proper manner.

“It’s just the nature of the game at times, you can lose your place through form and then it’s just waiting on the opportunity.

“He knows where’s at and I think at a certain point players have to decide, how long have they been out of the side, do they need to be playing etc.

“I know that if we need to have that conversation we can.

“Selfishly, for me, it’s no problem [if he stays],” Ross continued.

“I’ve got a player there that does everything right on a daily basis….

“That’s great for me, but I also always, always appreciate that players want to play.

“That’s why we have regular conversations to make sure he’s ok.”