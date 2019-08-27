Ambitious Joel Lynch reveals what he can bring to Jack Ross' side after signing for ‘massive club’ Sunderland
Sunderland’s latest recruit Joel Lynch has revealed the qualities he can bring to Jack Ross’ side.
The former Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and QPR player signed terms on Wearside yesterday, coming in on a free transfer after his departure from Loftus Road at the end of last campaign.
Lynch, a defender, joins fresh first-team recruits George Dobson, Jordan Willis, Marc McNulty, Lee Burge and Conor McLaughlin during a busy summer at the Stadium of Light.
Speaking to safc.com, the centre-back said: “I’ve got a lot of Championship experience, I’m a good defender, I can play out from the back. Hopefully, I can use my experience as well.
“I came here to potentially have success, the club has been through a lot the last couple of years.
“I think it’s a club that will be looking to push on and get that success. and get it back to the league that the club belongs, which is the Premier League ultimately.”
For now, however, the 31-year-old has his sights set firmly on the task in hand.
“Getting back into the Championship, the club is more than capable of that. That’s where I hope to be with Sunderland,” Lynch stated.
The one-cap Wales international also reflected on his pre-season, explaining the challenge he now faces.
“I’ve missed pre-season, I need to get myself fit, I’m a few weeks behind. Pre-season was different for me, training on my own. It’ll be nice to part of something again.”
And with Alim Ozturk, Jordan Wilis, Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin in the frame to feature at centre-back, Lynch knows he isn’t guaranteed a start in Ross’ side.
“I haven’t come here expecting to go straight into the team,” Lynch insisted. “There’s players in the squad offering me great competition, there are some really good players.
“I want to get as fit as I can and do my best for the club. It’s a massive club, it’s unbelievable, I’m so happy to be here. It’s a bigger club than most of the teams in the Championship,” he concluded.