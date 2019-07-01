The free agents who could sign for Sunderland today

All the free agents linked with Sunderland this summer as Jack Ross nears transfer deal

Sunderland are close to their first summer signing with a free agent set to undergo a medical – but who could it be?

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 10:32

The Black Cats are closing-in on a deal for the out of contract player in what will be Jack Ross’ first venture into the market this summer. We’ve taken a look at ALL of the free agents linked with Sunderland so far this summer – scroll down and click through the pages to see who it could be:

1. Dimi Konstantopoulos

The Greek stopper has been heavily linked with the Black Cats since his departure from Middlesbrough, with Ross seeking cover for Jon McLaughlin.

2. Lawrence Shankland

Prolific for Ayr United, netting 34 times last term, Shankland has been linked with Sunderland over the last two windows. Now a free agent, clubs are circling looking to snap-up a bargain deal.

3. Chris Cadden

A new name linked with Wearside over the weekend was that of Cadden - a two-time Scottish international attracting interest from Oxford after snubbing a new deal at Motherwell.

4. James Wilson

The Manchester United youngster was linked with Sunderland last summer but instead move to Aberdeen. The Scottish side and Preston are now rumoured to be keen on a permanent deal as he prepares to leave Old Trafford.

