Accrington Stanley 1 Sunderland AFC 3 RECAP: Jack Ross and John Coleman reaction as Black Cats get back to winning ways
Sunderland return to League One action today when they make the trip to Accrington Stanley – and we’ve got it covered!
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 17:22 pm
The Black Cats are looking to put the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United firmly behind them and get back to winning ways at the Wham Stadium (KO 3pm), the second time Sunderland will have played Stanley this season following the Carabao Cup win last month.
Our team is in place at the Wham Stadium to bring you all the build-up, match action, analysis and post-match reaction from the league game, with football returning after the international break.
Simply click refresh and scroll down for live updates.