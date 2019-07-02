A first look at Sunderland in action this season

A picture special as Jack Ross' Sunderland stars return to training

Sunderland’s squad today returned to the Academy of Light following their summer break and we sent our photographer down to capture the arrivals and the squad’s first training session.

By james.copley1
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 12:22

Scroll down and click through the pages to see Jack Ross’ men – including Lyndedn Gooch, George Honeyman, Will Grigg, Alim Ozturk and Chris Maguire – get pre-season training underway.

Sunderland play Oxford at home in the first game of the new League One season on August 3 at the Stadium of Light

1. George Honeyman returns

The captain appears to have a boombox with him, presumably for the pre-warm-up music!

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Will Grigg checks in

The striker donning a Tesco's bag for life no less - the Northern Ireland international must have been for some pre-season shopping!

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Charlie Wyke reporting for duty

The striker will be hoping to score more goals this season and arrived at the Academy of Light armed with boots, sliders and trainers. Prepared.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ethan Robson and Duncan Watmore arrive

Both will be hoping to break into Jack Ross' starting XI this campaign

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4