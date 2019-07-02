A picture special as Jack Ross' Sunderland stars return to training
Sunderland’s squad today returned to the Academy of Light following their summer break and we sent our photographer down to capture the arrivals and the squad’s first training session.
By james.copley1
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 12:22
Scroll down and click through the pages to see Jack Ross’ men – including Lyndedn Gooch, George Honeyman, Will Grigg, Alim Ozturk and Chris Maguire – get pre-season training underway.
Sunderland play Oxford at home in the first game of the new League One season on August 3 at the Stadium of Light