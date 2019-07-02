261 appearances, 10 goals & 11 assists: Lee Cattermole's Sunderland career in numbers
Lee Cattermole has left Sunderland after a ten-year stint on Wearside – here, we look at the tough tackling former captain’s Sunderland career in numbers.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 17:34
Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy, but I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge,” Cattermole upon leaving the club… Scroll down and click through the pages to see the former Middlesbrough, Wigan and England U21 international’s Sunderland career in numbers