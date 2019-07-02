Lee Cattermole's Sunderland career in numbers.

261 appearances, 10 goals & 11 assists: Lee Cattermole's Sunderland career in numbers

Lee Cattermole has left Sunderland after a ten-year stint on Wearside – here, we look at the tough tackling former captain’s Sunderland career in numbers.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 17:34

Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy, but I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge,” Cattermole upon leaving the club… Scroll down and click through the pages to see the former Middlesbrough, Wigan and England U21 international’s Sunderland career in numbers

1. £6 million

The fee Sunderland paid to Wigan to secure the midfielder's services

2. 261

Number of appearances across all competitions at Sunderland

3. 10

The number of goals scored in all competitions for Sunderland

4. 11

The number of assists in all competitions Cattermole made whilst at Sunderland

