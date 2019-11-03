The 23 stunning photos Sunderland fans will LOVE from the win over Southend United
Sunderland got back to winning ways in front of another bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light – and we captured all of the action both on and off the field.
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 11:00 am
Luke O’Nien’s header handed the Black Cats a deserved 1-0 win over Southend, with a crowd of over 30,000 ensuring a fine atmosphere throughout the afternoon. And our photographer, Frank Reid, was on hand to capture the best of the action from on the pitch and in the stands – scroll down and click through the pages to see his best images, which Sunderland fans are sure to love: