Sunderland fans will love these pictures!

The 23 stunning photos Sunderland fans will LOVE from the win over Southend United

Sunderland got back to winning ways in front of another bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light – and we captured all of the action both on and off the field.

By Mark Donnelly
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 11:00 am

Luke O’Nien’s header handed the Black Cats a deserved 1-0 win over Southend, with a crowd of over 30,000 ensuring a fine atmosphere throughout the afternoon. And our photographer, Frank Reid, was on hand to capture the best of the action from on the pitch and in the stands – scroll down and click through the pages to see his best images, which Sunderland fans are sure to love:

1. Aiden McGeady looks to deliver a cross

The Sunderland star put in some fine deliveries, but the side failed to capitalise on a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Sunderland fans watch on

Do you recognise this pair of supporters at the game?

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Denver Hume surges forward

The full-back was the standout performer for the Black Cats, embarking on a number of promising runs forward.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Discussing the game

This trio seem deep in discussion about the game!

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6