23 pictures only Sunderland fans at Wycombe will understand
Sunderland were defeated 1-0 at Adams Park by Wycombe Wanderers in League One yesterday in Phil Parkinson’s first game as Cats boss.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 1:00 pm
The result leaves Sunderland 10th in the third tier with 19 points from 12 games with Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys into second.
Parkinson’s men sit eight points behind first-placed Ipswich Town.
Here, we take a look at 23 photos of fans and players as Sunderland’s miserable run of form continues.