The despair!

23 pictures only Sunderland fans at Wycombe will understand

Sunderland were defeated 1-0 at Adams Park by Wycombe Wanderers in League One yesterday in Phil Parkinson’s first game as Cats boss.

By James Copley
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 1:00 pm

The result leaves Sunderland 10th in the third tier with 19 points from 12 games with Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys into second.

Parkinson’s men sit eight points behind first-placed Ipswich Town.

Here, we take a look at 23 photos of fans and players as Sunderland’s miserable run of form continues.

1. The new boss in action

2. Fans weren't happy

3. Lee Burge gathers the ball

4. Can you spot yourself?

