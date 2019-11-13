Luke O'Nien receives his marching orders

The 23 devastating photos only Sunderland fans will understand after shock Scunthorpe defeat

Sunderland crashed out of the Leasing.com Trophy after defeat at Scunthorpe United on a devastating evening for both supporters and players.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 4:10 pm

The Iron netted three times in the second half to round-off a forgettable evening for the Black Cats, who were roared on by another strong travelling support.

And our photographer, Frank Reid, was on hand to capture the best of the action both on and off the field.

1. Penalty ref!?

Luke O'Nien looked to have won the Black Cats a penalty in the opening minutes of the game - but saw his vocal appeals turned down by Darren Handley.

2. Do you recognise this supporter?

He was one of hundreds who made the journey from Wearside

3. Phil Parkinson delivers instructions

The Sunderland boss was vocal throughout, but saw his side put in a limp second half display at Glanford Park.

4. Wrapped up warm!

Sunderland fans braced the chill in Lincolnshire

