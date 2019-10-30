Only Sunderland fans will understand these agonising photographs

The 21 photos you'll only understand if you shared Sunderland's penalty agony at Oxford United

Sunderland crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the most agonising way possible – suffering defeat to Oxford United on penalties.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:45 am

After a valiant second half fightback, the Black Cats were beaten on spot-kicks as their fine run in the competition came to a dramatic end. And our photographer, Frank Reid, was on hand capturing all the action in the stands and on the field on an action-packed evening at the Kassam Stadium. Scroll down and click through the pages to see his pictures from the game – which you’ll only understand if you shared Sunderland’s agony:

1. Getting ready for the game

Do you recognise these early birds inside the Kassam Stadium?

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Max Power won't want to see this again...

The Sunderland midfielder put a golden chance wide in the first half - and it ultimately proved costly.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Club colours on full show

These happy chaps were decked out in red and white - with the cold weather not deterring their spirit!

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Aiden McGeady looks to deliver

It was another tough night for the Sunderland ace, who didn't have the impact he would have wanted.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6