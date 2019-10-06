Sunderland fans filed out the ground well ahead of full-time

The 21 photos you'll only understand if you shared Sunderland's Lincoln City agony

Sunderland suffered only their second defeat of the campaign at Lincoln City – on an agonising afternoon at Sincil Bank.

By Mark Donnelly
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 11:00 am

From controversial calls to squandered sights of goal, there was little for fans of the Black Cats to cheer about on a disappointing afternoon in Lincolnshire. Our photographer, Frank Reid, captured all the emotion from the trip to Sincil Bank – with some key shots from both on and off the field that you will only understand if you shared the agony of a rare defeat. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the photos:

1. It was all smiles before kick-off

Sunderland fans travelled to Sincil Bank full of optimism after back-to-back wins, but were left disappointed.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. A chance goes begging

Sunderland saw plenty of the ball but failed to carve out any clear-cut opportunities in the final third.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Sunderland fans were loud and proud throughout

Almost 2,000 fans packed out a sold-out away end - but their enthusiasm wasn't matched on the pitch.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

4. Joel Lynch looks to get on the ball

The experienced centre back couldn't replicate his fine performance last weekend on what was a tricky afternoon for Sunderland's backline.

Photo: FRANK REID

