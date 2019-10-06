The 21 photos you'll only understand if you shared Sunderland's Lincoln City agony
Sunderland suffered only their second defeat of the campaign at Lincoln City – on an agonising afternoon at Sincil Bank.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 11:00 am
From controversial calls to squandered sights of goal, there was little for fans of the Black Cats to cheer about on a disappointing afternoon in Lincolnshire. Our photographer, Frank Reid, captured all the emotion from the trip to Sincil Bank – with some key shots from both on and off the field that you will only understand if you shared the agony of a rare defeat. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the photos: