Sunderland fans will LOVE these photos from the win over Tranmere Rovers

The 21 photos Sunderland fans will LOVE after the stunning win over Tranmere Rovers

Sunderland returned to winning ways with a thumping triumph over Tranmere Rovers – and we captured the best of the action from pitchside at the Stadium of Light.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:09 pm

Our photographer, Frank Reid, was able to capture the best moments both on and off the field as Phil Parkinson picked up his first win in charge of the Black Cats. We’re sure all Sunderland supporters will love these photographs – so scroll down and click through the pages to see the best of our action images, and whether you can spot any familiar faces!

1. Fans watch on as the Black Cats run riot

They needed that hot drink - it was certainly a cold evening!

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Phil Parkinson barks out some instructions

It was his first game on home soil since becoming Sunderland manager.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Gooch gets his goal!

The American netted Sunderland's third goal of the evening with a calm finish from close range.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. It's five!

Luke O'NIen netted Sunderland's fifth with a stunning diving header from a late free-kick.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6