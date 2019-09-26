21 photos Sunderland fans will LOVE after Cats sink Premier League Sheffield United
Against the odds, Sunderland emerged victorious against Premier League Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Carabao Cup third round last night.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 17:00 pm
The result followed a second round win over top-flight Burnley – meaning the Black Cats have two big scalps on their cup CV this campaign.
Our photographer, Frank Reid, was at the game as Max Power’s ninth-minute strike handed Jack Ross a much-needed victory after a draw away to Bolton Wanderers in League One last weekend.
