17 of the most iconic Sunderland AFC fan photos from times gone by - can you spot yourself with Nyron Nosworthy at Kenilworth Road?
We’ve delved further into the archives to bring you some more photos of Sunderland supporters from times gone by.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 11:53 am
There’s snaps from the Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill days, players – including Nyron Nosworthy, Ji Dong-won and Djibril Cisse – celebrating with passionate Black Cats fans, plus a few from Christmad and New Year games past for good measure!
Can you spot anybody you know from our fan gallery?
Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.