A classic Sunderland fan photo!

17 of the most iconic Sunderland AFC fan photos from times gone by - can you spot yourself with Nyron Nosworthy at Kenilworth Road?

We’ve delved further into the archives to bring you some more photos of Sunderland supporters from times gone by.

By James Copley
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 11:53 am

There’s snaps from the Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill days, players – including Nyron Nosworthy, Ji Dong-won and Djibril Cisse – celebrating with passionate Black Cats fans, plus a few from Christmad and New Year games past for good measure!

Can you spot anybody you know from our fan gallery?

1. May 24, 2009

Sunderland Chairman Niall Quinn salutes the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

2. December 20, 2008

Sunderland supporters celebrate their an away Premier League victory over Hull City - recognise anybody?

3. April 18, 2009

celebrates with fans after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Hull at the Stadium of Light.

4. 29 August, 2006

New manager Roy Keane meets supporters outside the Stadium of Light, Sunderland after being appointed as the Cats boss.

