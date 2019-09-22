Are you one of these Sunderland fans from 2004?

17 more of the most iconic retro Sunderland AFC fan photos from the naughties - spot anyone you know?

So many memories! We’ve delved deeper into the photo archives to bring Sunderland fans 17 more retro iconic pictures from matches during the naughties - do you recognise anybody from the snaps?

By James Copley
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 14:00 pm
Scroll down and click through the pages to see photos from games against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Birmingham City, Millwall and more!

Let us know if you spot a family member or friend and have any special memories to share!

1. Mick McCarthy meets and greets the fans, 2003.

Mick McCarthy meets and greets the fans after being announced as the new manager of Sunderland during a press conference on March 12, 2003 at the Stadium of Light. Do you recognise anybody?

2. Relegation at Birmingham, 2003.

Sunderland fans are disappointed to be relegated after a Premiership match with Birmingham City at St. Andrews, 2003. Spot anybody you know?

3. Sunderland fans celebrate against Aston Villa, 2000.

Sunderland fans celebrate the equalizer during a Premiership match against Aston Villa at Villa Park, 2000. Spot anybody in the crowd?

4. Sunderland fans show their disapproval against Middlesbrough, 2000.

Sunderland fans show their disapproval during a Premiership match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light. The 2000 fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. Spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

