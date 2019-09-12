16-year-old defender stealing show as Sunderland Ladies prepare to face Huddersfield Town in table topper
Sunderland Ladies are back in action this Sunday on the back of an impressive 9-1 victory over Hull City Ladies.
The Lasses are preparing to visit table-topping Huddersfield Women at Stafflex Arena in a 2pm kick off, with the two sides are level on points after four games after recording three wins and a draw each.
Sunderland have defeated Fylde, West Brom and Hull in the league so far and have only dropped points against Wear-Tees rivals, Middlesbrough.
Huddersfield come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Fylde, who Sunderland defeated 2-1 at the start of the month.
Bridget Galloway will be looking to build on her remarkable start to the season, having scored 7 goals in all competitions so far this campaign.
16-year-old Jessica Brown is also proving to be one to watch so far this season, with four goals in her debut season in senior football, including a brace against Newcastle United Women in the FA Women’s National League Cup.
Despite drawing their last game, Huddersfield will come into the game full of confidence following impressive 6-0 and 6-2 victories over Loughborough and Hull City respectively.
The Terriers also progressed to the next round of the National Women’s League Cup with a win over Nottingham Forest Ladies by four goals to three.
If recent form is anything to go by, you can expect a high scoring game, with plenty of free-flowing attacking football from both sides.