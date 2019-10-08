But who could the Sunderland owner now turn to? With a number of managers - both experienced and fairly youthful - available for hire, Donald will likely have no shortage of suitors for the vacant role – which is still an appealing one. Here’s 13 managers that Sunderland could line-up to fill the void at the Stadium of Light, with some familiar faces potentially in the frame:
1. AITOR KARANKA
The ex-Middlesbrough boss was heavily linked with the Stadium of Light when Chris Coleman was appointed, and could fancy a shot at guiding the Black Cats back to the second tier. He’s been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest earlier this year.
Photo: Matthew Lewis
Copyright:
2. TONY PULIS
A more ‘old school’ appointment - but one with vast experience in the higher echelons of the English game - Pulis is also out of work having left Middlesbrough in the summer. He may not be the most popular choice, though.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
3. ROY KEANE
This man, however, would be a popular call. Formerly in charge of the Black Cats, Keane looks set for a return to management in the near future - and where better to reignite his career than at the Stadium of Light?
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
Copyright:
4. DANIEL STENDEL
Another choice which would likely please supporters is Stendel, who left Championship side Barnsley just hours before Ross’ departure was confirmed. He knows League One and played some excellent football at Barnsley.
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright: