Here, we look at how Anthony Patterson, Will Grigg, Josh Hawkes and Jack Diamond all got on yesterday:

Patterson makes Notts County debut

Patterson made his debut for Notts County against Altrincham yesterday but could not prevent his new side falling to a 1-0 defeat.

Sunderland loanee Anthony Patterson made his debut for Notts County yesterday (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Although this result ended County’s unbeaten start to the season, Patterson impressed in goal on debut.

Patterson joined County late last week in a deal which Lee Johnson described as a ‘month to month’ deal:

"I think the structure is that it’s going to be month-to-month at the moment, which means you can pull them back within a sort of 24 hour notice if there’s an emergency this end.

"It’s a great move for him. They’ve got a bright, young manager and their style is pretty similar to ours in the way they use the ball.

"It’s a gift in my eyes because I think he’ll make their team better.”

Millers denied by last minute penalty

Grigg started and played 70 minutes for Rotherham yesterday as they were denied a victory by a 90th minute penalty.

The home side went ahead just before the hour mark and had chances to extend their lead and kill the game but Grigg couldn’t get his name on the scoresheet.

This would come back to haunt them when a Wes Harding foul gave Crewe the chance to equalise, which they duly did.

Stalemate for Hawkes

Tranmere Rovers held high-flying Forest Green Rovers to a goalless draw yesterday as Hawkes played just over an hour at The New Lawn Stadium.

Featuring alongside former Black Cat Callum McManaman, Hawkes had Tranmere’s best chance of the first half but he saw his effort from outside the area saved well by Luke McGee.

Hawkes was withdrawn in the 63rd minute having survived 55 minutes after picking up an early booking.

Diamond unable to break down Stevenage resistance

Harrogate Town were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Stevenage yesterday as the hosts struggled to break down their opponents.

Diamond played the full game for Town but was unable to get a meaningful strike on goal as the contest fizzled out into a goalless draw.

