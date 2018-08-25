'Last season we rarely played the same keeper'- How fans reacted to Jack Ross' team selection at AFC Wimbledon

Jack Ross has named an unchanged side to face AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.
After missing Wednesday night's game at Gillingham, full-back Bryan Oviedo has returned to the bench for the game at Kingsmeadow.
Here's how fans reacted on social media.
@PatrickJG98: That centreback pairing impressed at @TheGillsFC , hopefully more of the same today! #SAFC KTF
@Thinkingonmyfe1: How nice it is to play the same team 2 games in a row. Especially when it's because they deserve to play. I mean last season we rarely seemed to play even the same keeper 2 games in a row
@Bodders444: Consistency.... like it. #safc
@Amazeddragon: Yes!! Oviedo is on bench!!
@newby08: Oviedo would be starting for me like
@christianfors20: Thats how i would go #safc
@PlunkettB: Obviously hard to change a winning side but with 3 games in 6 games it's tough
@mobilemackem: I might have started with Oviedo but perhaps it's sensible to keep him on the bench until he's needed with him having a minor injury in the last week
@adamguest: No but it really highlights we need another centre back if 3 at back is the way forward. Only Flanagan to come back into this. Love isn’t good enough to be first choice back up in this position